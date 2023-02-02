At Least 15 Palestinian Resistance Actions in the West Bank and Al-Quds

Jerusalem, MINA – Resistance has continued in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem against the occupying forces and settlers over the past 24 hours.

Quoted from the Palestinian Information Center on Thursday, as many as 15 acts of resistance in the West Bank and Jerusalem, mainly 3 shooting operations, throwing explosive devices and molotov cocktails, and facing settler attacks in the last 24 hours until Wednesday night time.

Resistance fighters opened fire on the occupying forces at the Al-Jalama military checkpoint, northeast of Jenin.

The resistance fighters also targeted the occupying forces’ military points on Mount Gerizim, and at the Surra checkpoint in the city of Nablus.

The resistance group “Lion’s Den” announced on Wednesday, that their fighters at 7:30 am Palestinian time carried out a shooting attack by a group of occupying forces at a checkpoint west of Nablus, and managed to return safely.

Clashes also broke out in the town of Jabal Mukaber in occupied Jerusalem, during which Molotov cocktails and firecrackers were thrown.

Young resistance fighters faced two settler attacks in Nablus and Hebron, and destroyed their vehicle.

Clashes also broke out at 5 separate points, in the Jerusalem, Nablus, Hebron and Jericho areas, where youths pelted the occupying forces with stones. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)