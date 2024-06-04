At Least 14 Israeli Soldiers Injured in 24 Hours Fighting in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Occupation Army admitted that 14 soldiers injured in ongoing fighting against Palestinian fighters in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours on Monday.

Israeli broadcast authority quoted a statement of occupation army as saying 3,703 officers and soldiers had been injured since the beginning of war, Palinfo reported.

“254 officers and soldiers are still undergoing medical treatment after being injured in the fighting in Gaza, including 32 have serious injures,” the statement of army added.

Agresi pendudukan yang terus berlanjut terhadap Gaza menyebabkan syahidnya 36.479 warga sipil Palestina dan melukai 82.777 orang lainnya, selain itu sekitar 1,7 juta orang dari populasi Jalur Gaza harus mengungsi, menurut data PBB.

The Israeli occupation ongoing aggresion against Gaza led to 36,479 Palestinians martyred and 82,777 injured, in addition to the displacement of about 1,7 million people in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

