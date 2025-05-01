SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

At ICJ Public Hearing, Indonesian FM Condemns Israeli Violations of International Law

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views ㅤ

Foreign Minister Sugiono at ICJ

The Hague, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono strongly condemned Israel’s violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territories during a public hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday.

In his statement, Sugiono highlighted the 2023 Israeli attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza as a blatant breach of international humanitarian law. He stressed that Israel, as the occupying power, is bound by the Fourth Geneva Convention to protect medical facilities, ensure humanitarian access, and safeguard civilians.

“Attacking a functioning hospital with patients inside is a grave violation. These obligations are not optional,” he asserted.

Sugiono warned that Israel’s ongoing violations have devastated Palestinian communities and stripped them of their fundamental rights, including the right to self-determination. He emphasized that no nation should be exempt from international accountability.

Also Read: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad Urges Global Action Against US-Backed Gaza Genocide

Indonesia outlined five key obligations under the Geneva Convention: ensuring the provision of basic supplies, allowing humanitarian aid, protecting medical services and personnel, avoiding collective punishment, and preventing forced displacement of civilians.

Reaffirming Indonesia’s unwavering support for Palestinian independence, Sugiono said, “Our solidarity with Palestine is rooted in shared humanity. Indonesia will always stand with the Palestinian people in their rightful struggle for peace, dignity, and freedom.”[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Accused of Using Banned Bunker-Buster Bombs in Yemen

