ASEAN Summit Becomes a Promotion Event for Labuan Bajo Tourist Destination.

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said the 42nd ASEAN Summit which will be held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, can be an event for promoting this Indonesian tourist destination.

“Of course this is a very good opportunity to promote Labuan Bajo to ASEAN and the world,” he said when delivering a press statement which was broadcast online via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube on Tuesday.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, who accompanied President Joko Widodo during his visit to a number of locations that will be used in holding the Summit in Labuan Bajo, explained the importance of the region’s infrastructure readiness to host the ASEAN Summit.

Regarding airports, the government has prepared two lanes at Komodo Airport, Labuan Bajo, namely the arrival of international and domestic routes.

“So there will be facilities for immigration and also conveyor facilities that will specifically receive goods from arriving abroad,” said Retno.

The government has also prepared various preparations, including in terms of the substance of the summit discussion, which so far, according to Foreign Minister Retno, have been on the right track.

“Checks were carried out in detail. So hopefully our big gawe as chair of ASEAN through the holding of the 42nd ASEAN Summit can run smoothly,” said Retno. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)