Asceticism: The Art of Managing the World to Attain Paradise

Human life in this world is like stopping by a roadside coffee shop. We pause briefly, have a cup of coffee, eat some snacks, and then continue our journey. Imagine if we lingered at the coffee shop so long that we forgot our destination, what would happen?

Indeed, we would never reach the place we truly intend to go. Similarly, this world is only a temporary stop; our ultimate destination is the Hereafter.

Allah the Exalted says in Surah Al-Hadid, verse 20:

ٱعْلَمُوٓا۟ أَنَّمَا ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنۡيَا لَعِبٞ وَلَهۡوٞ وَزِينَةٞ وَتَفَاخُرُۢ بَيۡنَكُمۡ وَتَكَاثُرٞ فِي ٱلۡأَمۡوَٰلِ وَٱلۡأَوۡلَٰدِۖ كَمَثَلِ غَيۡثٍ أَعۡجَبَ ٱلۡكُفَّارَ نَبَاتُهُۥ ثُمَّ يَهِيجُ فَتَرَىٰهُ مُصۡفَرّٗا ثُمَّ يَكُونُ حُطَٰمٗاۖ وَفِي ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ عَذَابٞ شَدِيدٞ وَمَغۡفِرَةٞ مِّنَ ٱللَّهِ وَرِضۡوَٰنٞۚ وَمَا ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنۡيَآ إِلَّا مَتَٰعُ ٱلۡغُرُورِ

“Know that the life of this world is but play and amusement, adornment, mutual boasting among you, and competition in accumulating wealth and children. It is like rain whose vegetation delights the farmers, then it withers, you see it yellow, and it becomes broken. But in the Hereafter there is severe punishment, forgiveness from Allah, and His pleasure. And the life of this world is nothing but deceptive enjoyment.”

According to Ibn Kathir, this verse serves as a warning not to be deceived by the glitter of the world, for the worldly life is temporary, fleeting, and will ultimately end in destruction.

The world may seem beautiful at first in human eyes, but it soon withers and vanishes, just like a plant that is initially lush but eventually dries up and crumbles.

Therefore, people endowed with reason should not make the world their ultimate goal, but rather use it as a means to prepare for the Hereafter.

A similar point is emphasized in Surah At-Takathur:

أَلۡهَىٰكُمُ ٱلتَّكَاثُرُ (١) حَتَّىٰ زُرۡتُمُ ٱلۡمَقَابِرَ (٢)

“Rivalry in worldly increase has distracted you, until you enter the grave.”

This verse is a reprimand to those who are preoccupied with accumulating wealth, children, and followers, causing them to neglect obedience to Allah. They only realize too late, when death arrives and there is no longer an opportunity for good deeds.

Asceticism (zuhud) serves as a path of salvation from this negligence, as it trains the heart not to be dazzled by the transient world.

The Prophet ﷺ also emphasized the importance of zuhud in his hadith, narrated by Ibn Majah:

« ازْهَدْ فِي الدُّنْيَا يُحِبُّكَ اللَّهُ، وَازْهَدْ فِيمَا عِنْدَ النَّاسِ يُحِبُّكَ النَّاسُ »

Be ascetic toward the world, and Allah will love you. Be ascetic toward what people possess, and people will love you.”

This hadith shows that the love of Allah can be attained through an attitude of asceticism toward the world. According to scholars, zuhud does not mean completely abandoning wealth, but rather using worldly possessions merely as a means to the Hereafter.

With this attitude, a servant will not envy what others possess, and as a result, will be loved by people.

Furthermore, the Prophet ﷺ said in a sahih hadith narrated by Bukhari and Muslim:

« كُنْ فِي الدُّنْيَا كَأَنَّكَ غَرِيبٌ أَوْ عَابِرُ سَبِيلٍ »

“Live in this world as if you are a stranger or a traveler.”

According to Ibn Hajar al-‘Asqalani, this hadith indicates that a believer should not make the world their ultimate goal. The world is only a temporary stop, and a traveler never builds a grand house on a road he merely passes through. He only carries sufficient provisions to reach his destination. Likewise, a believer should use the world as a means and prepare provisions for the Hereafter.

Thus, both the Qur’anic verses and hadith emphasize that asceticism (zuhud) is an attitude of the heart that does not make worldly life the main objective. Zuhud does not mean being poor or lazy, but recognizing that the world is merely a trust.

One may possess wealth, but the heart remains dependent on Allah. This is the essence of zuhud as understood by scholars, enabling a believer to live a life that is calm, simple, and meaningful.

Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal stated that zuhud is not abandoning wealth, but rather trusting what is with Allah more than what is in our hands.

So, if someone claims, “I am ascetic, that’s why I don’t have a motorbike and just walk,” but feels envy or resentment whenever they see someone riding a motorbike, that is not true zuhud. Their heart is still attached to the world, even if they own little.

Look at the companions of the Prophet ﷺ. Abdurrahman bin ‘Auf, one of the wealthiest companions, gave charity in enormous amounts, yet he remained humble. Not an ounce of his heart was tied to his wealth.

Meanwhile, we sometimes flaunt a new smartphone on WhatsApp status, forgetting that our data plan is still unpaid.

Hasan al-Bashri once said, “Zuhud is not prohibiting what is lawful, but trusting more in what is with Allah.” In other words, one may possess wealth or hold office, but it should not make us forget prayer, gratitude, or sharing with others.

Imagine a wealthy person who re migularly attends the mosque and gives charity generously inshaAllah, they become a good example. But a poor person who remains arrogant and belittles others is not practicing zuhud, but pride.

Dear brothers and sisters, the world is indeed alluring. Just look at advertisements on TV and social media they constantly make us feel lacking. A new fashion trend appears just after buying clothes; a newer phone model arrives right after upgrading. Without training the heart in zuhud, we will exhaust ourselves chasing endless desires.

Ibnul Qayyim explained that zuhud is abandoning what does not benefit the Hereafter. So do not spend hours scrolling TikTok while neglecting even a single page of Qur’an.

Let us train ourselves in zuhud: live simply, use wealth for good, trust in Allah’s promises more than worldly illusions, and do not be easily dazzled by human praise. Remember, zuhud does not mean we cannot enjoy Allah’s blessings, but such enjoyment should not make us forget that all is a trust.

A beautiful statement by Imam Ali bin Abi Thalib: “The world moves away, and the Hereafter draws near. So be children of the Hereafter, not children of the world. Today is for deeds without reckoning, and tomorrow is for reckoning without deeds.” [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

