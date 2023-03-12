As many as 6,000 Muslims Attend Tabligh Akbar and Sya'ban Festival 1444 H in Lampung (photo: MINA)

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – It is estimated that as many as 6,000 Muslims attended the peak of the Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban Festival 1444 H throughout Sumatra at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun, Negarararatu, South Lampung on Sunday.

The head of the committee, Robith Kurniawan, when interviewed by MINA, said that the thousands of participants came from four regions in Sumatra, namely Aceh, Jambi, South Sumatra and Lampung.

He said the Tabligh Akbar invites Muslims to promote unity and prioritize brotherhood in various realities of life.

The Tabligh Akbar 1444 H raised the theme of the economy, “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan in Congregational Life Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Robith said this was essentially a prayer and hope for a strong economy.

“With a strong economy, based on congregational life, we can realize the liberation of Al-Aqsa,” he said.

Robith hopes that at the next annual Tabligh Akbar there will be many improvements from each series of events.

“Even better activities, more able to invite other great presenters, more Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will contribute to boosting the economy not only of our society, but also for people outside Al-Muhajirun as well,” he explained.

Present as the presenters of the Tabligh Akbar namely the Main Advisor of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, Imaamul Muslimin Drs. Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA, Supervisor of Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, Chairman of the Central LBIPI Ust. Wahyudi KS, Professor of Accounting at UIN Raden Intan Lampung, Prof. Dr. Tulus Suryanto, MM., Akt, C.A., Expert in Islamic Economics, Dr. Rais Abdullah, Lc., MA., Vice Concellor of the University of Giomatics, Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Ismail Omar, Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Ust. Rustam Effendi, Historical Observer, Ust. Arief Saefullah MD, S.Pd.I., Supervisor of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, South Sumatra, Ust. Ade Jalaluddin.

Meanwhile, the online speakers are Lecturers at the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Anbar, Thai Scholar, Dr. Abdullah Abu Bakar, and Filipino Ulama, Datuk Watteu Ibrahim.

Also present were Members of the Regional People’s Legislative Council (DPRD) of South Lampung Regency Farida Aryani, South Lampung Regent Nanang Ermanto represented by the Head of General Affairs and Civil Service Subdivision of the National Unity and Politics Agency (Kesbangpol) Muhamad Alkadrie etc.

In addition to the highlight of the Tabligh Akbar event, other annual events have been held such as the MSMEs Bazaar and Expo, Social Service, Al-Fatah Lampung Alumni Grand Reunion 1995-2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)