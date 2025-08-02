Arriving in Gaza, Two Indonesian Doctors Serve at Nasser Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Two Indonesian doctors from the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) have begun medical service at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, after successfully entering the besieged enclave.

According to MER-C, Dr. Eka Budhi Satyawardhana, a neurosurgeon, and Dr. Regintha Yasmeen Burju Bachtum, an obstetrician-gynecologist, are part of MER-C’s ninth Emergency Medical Team (EMT).

The team traveled via Jordan in two stages with international aid convoys. Dr. Eka, accompanied by liaison officer Marissa Noriti, entered Gaza on July 27. Dr. Regintha arrived two days later.

This deployment is part of MER-C’s ongoing humanitarian mission in Gaza, which has been active since March 2024, to support hospitals struggling with critical shortages under the continuing blockade.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)