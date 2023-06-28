Around 100,000 Worshipers Perform Eid Al-Adha Prayers at Aqsa Mosque

Al-Quds, MINA – The Department of Islamic Waqf in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) reported that around 100,000 worshipers performed the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday.

Most of the worshipers have been present since the Fajr prayer despite restrictions from the occupying forces and strict measures in the city of Jerusalem, Al-Markaz al-Filistini al-I’lami reports.

The hundreds of thousands of residents fulfilled the call of the Palestinian Islamic Movement to mobilize the presence of worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to thwart the planned occupation of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

The implementation of the Eid al-Adha prayers coincides with the escalation of the occupation’s aggression against the city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, from settlement and Judaization projects, and the occupation’s attempts to divide Al-Aqsa.

Previously, the Director of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, appealed to Muslims in Jerusalem and its surroundings, as well as from other cities in Palestine, to pray Eid al-Adha. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)