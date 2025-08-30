SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Armored Vehicle Driver Confesses in Fatal Jakarta Protest Incident

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views

Head of the Indonesian National Police's Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, during a press conference at his office, Friday (29/8/2025) (photo: Era id)
Head of the Indonesian National Police's Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, during a press conference at his office, Friday (29/8/2025) (photo: Era id)

Jakarta, MINA – The driver of a police armored vehicle admitted to running over 21-year-old ride-hailing driver Affan Kurniawan during a protest in Jakarta, citing chaotic conditions that obscured his vision at the time of the tragedy, according to Jakarta Globe.

During a session held by the National Police’s Internal Affairs Division (Propam), the driver stated that smoke inside the vehicle and debris on the road prevented him from seeing the victim clearly.

“The road was full of rocks, there was smoke inside the vehicle. I only focused straight ahead,” he said, acknowledging that the tense situation left him under intense pressure.

Affan Kurniawan was fatally struck during an Aug. 28 demonstration over lawmakers’ perks, sparking nationwide protests calling for police accountability and crowd-control reforms. Clashes have since erupted in several cities, including Jakarta, Surabaya, Malang, and Bengkulu, involving incidents of arson, looting, and the use of tear gas and water cannons.

Also Read: National Police Chief Apologizes for Accident Involving Online Motorcycle Taxi Drive

Inspector General Abdul Karim, head of Propam, announced Friday that seven Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officers were found guilty of violating the police code of ethics and placed in 20-day special detention.

“They were proven to have breached the professional code of ethics,” Karim told reporters, adding that the disciplinary process is under direct orders from President Prabowo Subianto and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri revealed the names of the seven detained officers: Cosmas K. Gae, M. Rohyani, Rohmat, Danang, Mardin, Yohanes David, and Jana Edi. He emphasized that transparency and professionalism remain top priorities in handling the case.

Images released from the internal hearing showed the officers in orange shirts being questioned by investigators.

Also Read: Tear Gas and Fire Erupt as Online Drivers Protest Police in Jakarta

Despite these measures, protests are expected to escalate. Student organizations have announced plans for a large-scale national demonstration on September 1, demanding justice for Kurniawan and cuts to lawmakers’ allowances, a contentious issue fueling ongoing public outrage. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Worker Protests Demands 8.5-10.5% Minimum Wage Increase for 2026

TagHuman Rights Indonesia jakarta law enforcement Police protest public unrest Ride-Hailing

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Head of the Indonesian National Police's Propam Division, Inspector General Abdul Karim, during a press conference at his office, Friday (29/8/2025) (photo: Era id)
Indonesia

Armored Vehicle Driver Confesses in Fatal Jakarta Protest Incident

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

National Police Chief Apologizes for Accident Involving Online Motorcycle Taxi Drive

  • 18 hours ago
Photo:Detik Com
Indonesia

Tear Gas and Fire Erupt as Online Drivers Protest Police in Jakarta

  • 18 hours ago
workers gathered in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building (photo: Detik com)
Indonesia

Workers Rally at Empty Parliament as Lawmakers Told to Work From Home

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 17:33 WIB
KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Indonesia

Tens of Thousands of Indonesian Workers to Stage Protest Across Jakarta

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 16:26 WIB
Palestine

UN: Gaza Children to Miss School for Third Year

  • Thursday, 28 August 2025 - 12:04 WIB
Load More
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Eight Palestinians, Including Four Children in Gaza

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 15:25 WIB
Palestine

50,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
America

Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 21:52 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Declares August 18, National Holiday

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 22:33 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israel Attacks Across Gaza Strip Surges to 62,966

  • Friday, 29 August 2025 - 11:48 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Asia

Tens of Thousands of Rohingya Mark Eight Years Since Genocide

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 13:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us