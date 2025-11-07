SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views

Hebron, MINA – Armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian agricultural land in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron on Thursday, stealing the olive harvest and destroying fruit-bearing trees in the latest of a series of such assaults, according to Wafa.

Local witnesses reported that groups of settlers, some of them armed, raided fields belonging to the Jabarin and Abu Aram families. The settlers harvested olives from the trees, loaded them into their vehicles, and departed the area.

In a separate incident in the nearby village of Susya, armed settlers vandalized several productive olive trees owned by local residents. Following the destruction, the settlers staged a provocative march near Palestinian homes and attempted to approach the houses. Local residents intervened, confronting the settlers and forcing them to retreat. No injuries were reported from the confrontation.

These attacks are part of a recurring pattern documented by human rights organizations, in which settlers target Palestinian farmers, particularly during the annual olive harvest season.

Also Read: Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

The olive harvest holds significant economic and cultural importance for Palestinian communities, and such incidents often involve theft of crops, destruction of trees, and physical assaults in what observers describe as efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

Taghebron Human Rights Israeli settlers Land Disputes Masafer Yatta Olive harvest Palestinian Farmers Susya West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Over 16,500 People in Gaza Need Urgent Care: WHO

  • 5 hours ago
Palestine

Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

  • 6 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Issues Tenders for 356 New Illegal Settlement Units in West Bank

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 15:49 WIB
Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinians in West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Settler Attack and Army Fire in West Bank

  • Monday, 3 November 2025 - 16:05 WIB
Palestine

UN Warns of Ongoing Humanitarian Challenges in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Friday, 31 October 2025 - 08:40 WIB
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 10:45 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 17:26 WIB
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 20:55 WIB
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 13 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us