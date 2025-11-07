Armed Israeli Settlers Steal Olive Harvest South of Hebron

Hebron, MINA – Armed Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian agricultural land in the Masafer Yatta area south of Hebron on Thursday, stealing the olive harvest and destroying fruit-bearing trees in the latest of a series of such assaults, according to Wafa.

Local witnesses reported that groups of settlers, some of them armed, raided fields belonging to the Jabarin and Abu Aram families. The settlers harvested olives from the trees, loaded them into their vehicles, and departed the area.

In a separate incident in the nearby village of Susya, armed settlers vandalized several productive olive trees owned by local residents. Following the destruction, the settlers staged a provocative march near Palestinian homes and attempted to approach the houses. Local residents intervened, confronting the settlers and forcing them to retreat. No injuries were reported from the confrontation.

These attacks are part of a recurring pattern documented by human rights organizations, in which settlers target Palestinian farmers, particularly during the annual olive harvest season.

The olive harvest holds significant economic and cultural importance for Palestinian communities, and such incidents often involve theft of crops, destruction of trees, and physical assaults in what observers describe as efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

