Archbishop of Jerusalem Atallah Hanna: Strengthening Unity with Muslims Against Israel

Bekasi, MINA – The Archbishop of Jerusalem Atallah Hanna emphasized that Christians and Muslims in Palestine will continue to strengthen unity to fight the Israeli occupation.

“We will continue to unite with our Palestinian Muslim brothers, in fighting against the Israeli occupation, which has carried out oppression of residents,” he said at the Seminar on the 75th Anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba that was held by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in the Munif Chatib Hall, Insan School Mandiri Cibubur, Bekasi, West Java on Thursday.

In the recorded online remarks Hanna as a church leader in Jerusalem condemned all actions against the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the desecration of the Al-aqsa Mosque.

“Nakbah still occur today in Palestinian cities. Israel has turned Jerusalem, which was originally a city of peace, into a city of blood, violence and oppression,” he continued.

Bishop Atallah Hanna, representing the Al-Qiyamah Church which has a strong history during the time of Umar bin Khattab, will continue to be with Palestinian Muslims in fighting against Israeli occupation.

He also said that today the Jews commemorated the day of occupation by holding an Israeli flag-raising parade in the city of Jerusalem.

“Palestinians also do the same thing. So it can lead to clashes in the field, “he added.

According to him, the Israeli authorities are planning to make regulations that prohibit the flying of the Palestinian flag in the City of Jerusalem and other occupied cities.

“They are not a strong country, because it turns out that even with the Palestinian flag they are afraid,” he said.

Present to give a speech, the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Dr. Zuhair Al Shun, and other speakers Issa Amro (Palestinian Advocate & Activist, present online from the West Bank, Palestine), dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad (Chairman of the MER-C Presidium), Muhammad Sahrul Murajab (Functional Associate Diplomat at the Middle East Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia), Dr. Abdul Muta’ali (Lecturer Academic at FIB UI), and A. Sylabi Ichsan (Editor of Republika).

The event was closed with a prayer delivered by the Main Advisor of AWG Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur.

The activity entitled “Commemoration of Nakba Day, Momentum to Raise Support for the Plight of the Palestinian Nation Due to Israeli Occupation” was organized by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), a Palestinian organization that focuses on the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the defense of the Palestinian people. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)