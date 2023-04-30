Arab Parliament Calls for Support of Full Membership for Palestine in the UN

Cairo, MINA – The Arab Parliament called for support for the legal and political movement of the State of Palestine in the United Nations to obtain full membership, and in international courts, and the need to push strongly for Palestine’s continued accession to international organizations, treaties, conventions and protocols, in order to enhance the role and status of Palestine, Wafa reported.

In a decision issued by Parliament after the conclusion of the fourth session of the third session of the third legislative term of the Arab Parliament, which was held on Sunday, at the headquarters of the Arab League headed by Adel Al-Assoumi, the parliament stressed the need to support the Palestinian people and their leadership in building the institutions of the Palestinian state and enabling it to develop and the economy. The strong, through aid and through the fulfillment of commitments made at the level of Arab summits, to the Palestinian treasury, and support for Jerusalem budgets.

Parliament condemned the extremist and racist acts and war crimes against the Palestinian people, whether killing and assassination, or arrest and restriction of movement, or preventing worship and restricting worshipers, especially in Jerusalem, or seizing lands and building settlements, considering these practices systematic and strategic for successive occupying governments, indicating that The current occupation government practices the highest levels of extremism and racism, which requires it to be treated internationally as a “terrorist colonial apartheid entity”.

He stressed the need to provide international protection for the Palestinian people and their capabilities, until their rights are embodied in the establishment of their state, calling on the International Criminal Court to proceed with its pursuit of criminal investigation and deter the leaders of the occupation, and drag them into courtrooms, and also calls on the Human Rights Council not to back down from its original role.

As the Arab Parliament affirmed, with the approach of the 75th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, that the return of the Palestinians is inevitable and inevitable, praising the international movement to commemorate the anniversary in the United Nations and all international institutions, and calls on Arab parliaments to commemorate this painful memory against the Palestinian people and the Arab nation, in national parliaments and assemblies, in regional, adhering to the rights of our valiant people in the face of historical injustice.

The Arab Parliament stressed that the city of Jerusalem is an integral and integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories, as is the historical and legal right, condemning all the occupation measures for attempts to Judaize Jerusalem, and all the individual attempts that followed the US administration’s decision to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem, stressing that orgy and force will not truly win the occupation.

In it, and the parliament expressed its appreciation for the countries that did not favor the US administration, it calls on everyone to abide by international law and resolutions of international legitimacy, including Resolution 478/1980 considering Jerusalem occupied, and the General Assembly’s decision on January 21, 2017 rejecting the US administration’s decision.

The Arab Parliament condemned all encroachments on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and attempts to impose temporal and spatial division, warning with the full will of the Arab nation, that these attempts open the gateway to a comprehensive conflict. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)