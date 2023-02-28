Arab League Holds Israeli Government Responsible for Settlers’ Crimes in Nablus

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League today, Tuesday held the Israeli government fully responsible for the systematic, dangerous, and horrific crimes of armed settler militias in the towns and villages in the southern Nablus governorate.

In a statement, the Arab League affirmed that these crimes are being carried out under the protection, participation, and support of the occupation army, warning of their repercussions in Palestine, the region, and the world, WAFA reported.

The League warned that this aggressive war, which comes in the context of the continuous Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people, in Nablus, Jenin, and other occupied Palestinian cities, aims to destroy and thwart the international and regional efforts to find a political track that will re-launch the peace talks, and revive the chances of a two-state solution before it is too late.

The Arab League stressed that this escalation is a translation of the official positions and statements of the extreme right-wing Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

These positions and statements of this government contain intimidation, threats, racism, and incitement against Palestinian existence and rights, the Arab League said, adding that the Israeli government practices all forms of hostility that express the reality of Israeli policies and plans.

The pan-Arab organization also called for obligating the Israeli government to immediately stop these serious crimes and continuous attacks, including providing international protection for the Palestinian people.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)