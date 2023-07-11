Arab League Condemns Israel’s Seizure of the Sub Laban House in Occupied Jerusalem

Cairo, MINA – The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States today, on Tuesday, condemned the takeover by Israeli settlers protected by the occupation forces of the Sub Laban family house in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

In a statement issued by the Division of Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, the General Secretariat stressed that this crime committed by the Israeli occupation authorities by evacuating the house from the family that has resided in it since 1953 comes within the framework of the policy of forced displacement and ethnic cleansing pursued by the occupation government against the Palestinian people, including forcing them to demolish their homes and facilities under the pretext of not having a permit in order to empty occupied Jerusalem of its people, manifested in what is happening by various methods, especially in the Old City, Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.

The General Secretariat called on the international community, through its countries, bodies and institutions, to intervene immediately to stop the crimes of the Israeli occupation authorities and to confront the Israeli government’s continuous attempts to agitate the cycle of violence in the region.

It also called on the United Nations to find a mechanism to provide international protection for the Palestinian people, their property, and their sanctities, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)