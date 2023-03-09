Arab League Chief: UN Can Establish A Force to Protect Palestinians from Israeli Attacks

Cairo, MINA – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said on Wednesday that the UN Security Council (UNSC) can provide protection for the Palestinian people by issuing a resolution under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

He made the remarks during a press conference in Cairo after the 159th session of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers on Tuesday, WAFA reported.

There are many international resolutions that were issued regarding the provision of international protection for the Palestinian people, but the body that must issue the resolution in order to be effective is the Security Council, however, it did not do so, Aboul-Gheit said.

He pointed out that the UN Security Council is the body entrusted with issuing a resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to establish a force to protect the Palestinians from Israeli attacks.

The Arab League Secretary-General said that the Palestinian leadership will interact in the coming months with the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council to achieve this goal.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)