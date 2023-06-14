Arab League Calls on US to Stand Against Israel Settlement

Jeddah, MINA – Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday called on the US to take a stand against illegal Israeli settlement.

This came in response to Israeli plans to build more than 4,000 settlement units in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, MEMO reported.

Aboul Gheit warned that the implementation of the plans to build thousands of settlement units in the occupied West Bank would undermine the two-state solution.

He called on the US administration to take a firm position against the Israeli plans in defence of the two-state solution that Washington has been promoting for years.

He stressed that settlements undermine peace and it is not possible to talk about peace between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation while Palestinian land is being stolen by Tel Aviv for its settlement project.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)