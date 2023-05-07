Arab FM Agree to Accept the Return of Syria to Arab League

Cairo, MINA – Arab Foreign Ministers on Sunday agreed to accept the return of Syria to the Arab League after years of suspension, reported Al-Arabiya.

The extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, also discussed the Palestinian issue and the Sudanese conflict.

The Arab League readmitted Damascus to the Arab League after its membership was suspended in 2011 following a crackdown on a Syrian uprising that developed into civil war.

Recently, several Arab countries including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have re-engaged with Syria in high-level visits and meetings.

Arab countries have been trying to reach a consensus to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to an Arab League summit meeting on May 19 in Riyadh to discuss steps to normalize relations with Syria.

The developments follow last week’s meeting in Amman, where Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met for the first time with Arab ministers as part of the Jordanian initiative. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)