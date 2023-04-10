Arab Community Praise Indonesia Regarding U-20 World Cup Decision

Riyadh, MINA – Most of the Arab community praises and supports the attitude of the Indonesian people’s rejection of the Israeli Zionist participation in the U-20 World Cup which was originally planned to be held in Indonesia.

“Life is a matter of principles, holding sporting events in which there are participants from colonial countries, does not give any honor to Indonesia, and it will be seen who has gripped FIFA all this time,” said football commentator from Algeria, Hafid Derradji as quoted from Al Watan on Monday.

A sports commentator from Oman, Khalil al-Balusyi also wrote on his Twitter account saying that Indonesia’s attitude deserves appreciation.

“The Israeli entity has no place between us, and we must get rid of it at every place and time. A thousand warm greetings to Indonesia and its sincere people. This is a historic gesture,” he said.

Apart from that, a Palestinian journalist based in Qatar, Ibrahim Khadra also expressed his gratitude to Indonesia.

According to him, this is an attitude that will always be remembered, which did not open the door for the colonial entity national team in the U-20 World Cup, even though it was under pressure from FIFA and the cancellation of the hosts, however, this principle must not be relaxed.

FIFA’s cancellation of Indonesia as host of the U-20s has also been highlighted by the captain of the Egyptian national team, Muhammad Abu Trika, who said Indonesia should be appreciated for its honorable and strong attitude.

“FIFA if you are not ashamed, please do as you please. The Israeli Zionist entity is a world disaster, the occupiers must be boycotted and removed together. Double standards still rule FIFA, it’s not strange anymore,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Egyptian Journalists criticized FIFA’s decision to cancel Indonesia as the host for the U-20 World Cup. According to him, this is a form of sustaining FIFA’s double standards.

Previously, FIFA decided in a press statement published on its official website, to withdraw the 2023 FIFA World Youth Championship from Indonesia.

Indonesia has been canceled from hosting the U-20 World Cup. This follows a meeting between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and PSSI General Chair Erick Thohir, and FIFA has decided to cancel Indonesia from hosting the 2023 U-20 World Cup. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)