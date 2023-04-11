Aqsa Working Group Shares Takjil and Invites People to Support Palestine

Bandar Lampung, MINA – A humanitarian organization concerned with the issue of Palestine, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) Bureau of Lampung, held an action to share takjil as a form of concern for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine on Monday afternoon.

The takjil sharing action with the theme “Move in Congregation to Free Al-Aqsa and Palestine” was held while waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags, distributing leaflets containing AWG’s statement in the form of condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Israeli Zionist Occupation Forces on Palestinians, especially those who were worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque this Ramadan.

The action was held in two places in Bandar Lampung, namely the Way Halim Red Light and the Tugu Adipura Red Light. A total of 750 takjil boxes distributed came from community donations.

The Secretary General of the AWG Bureau of Lampung, Wahyu Adi Saputra explained that the purpose of holding this activity apart from carrying out one of Allah’s commands, namely giving away some of the sustenance that Allah has given, is also hoped to be able to attract the attention of the community to foster a spirit of concern in defending Muslim brothers in Palestine and liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The holding of this action also shows that we are here to stand up for the Palestinian people, condemn Israel’s attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and defend human rights for Palestinians,” he said.

He hopes that the concern and attitude given by the Indonesian people towards their Muslim brothers in Palestine will be more open and many will understand.

“Apart from sharing, our focus in this action is to publicize the current situation and conditions that are happening in Palestine, as well as a form of our moral support as Muslims that we are not silent about the suffering and heinous occupation by the Zionists that are being experienced by Palestinians,” he emphasized.

Wahyu also emphasized three important reasons for defending Palestine, namely, Al-Aqsa Mosque as the first Qibla for Muslims, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the second mosque built after the Grand Mosque, and is the third of the mosques that are recommended for pilgrimage.

AWG in this case is committed to continuing to participate in fighting for the independence of the Palestinian people and the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the Indonesian people.

“Hopefully by holding this action, more and more people will be aware, care about and take action that Al-Aqsa was liberated not individually but through unity,” said Wahyu.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Maemuna Center (Mae-C) Bureau of Lampung, Rin Imaroh, said activities like this were very meaningful for humanitarian organizations according to the purpose of the activity, which is to provide information to audiences who do not know the condition of Palestine.

“Israeli Zionists continue to routinely attack the Palestinian people, especially in the month of Ramadan by expelling congregations who pray at the Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

He hopes that in this action the people can enliven and disseminate the Palestinian condition on social media wherever they are, even though they cannot take part directly.

These various takjil actions have been routinely carried out since previous years. In this action, AWG collaborated with Friends of Hijrah Lampung (SHL), Maemuna Center (Mae-C) Bureau of Lampung, and the Hizbullah Student Communication Forum (FKMH).

In addition to sharing takjil during the Ramadhan momentum, AWG also carried out broadcast activities about the condition of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine through socialization in various regions in Indonesia.

This action was also held simultaneously in all AWG Bureaus located in several regions in Indonesia such as Palembang, Jambi, Medan, Jabodetabek, and West Java, Central Java, Kalimantan to Eastern Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)