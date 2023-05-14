Aqsa Working Group Holds Tabligh Akbar “Gaza Calling US” to Support Palestine

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) in collaboration with Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School and Taqwa Mosque held a Tabligh Akbar with the theme “Gaza Calling Us” in the context of solidarity actions to support Palestine.

The event was held at the At Taqwa Cileungsi Bogor Mosque on Sunday, which was attended by hundreds of brothers and sisters of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, local residents and other Muslims from the Greater Jakarta area.

Present on the occasion as a speaker, Imaamul Muslimin Yakhsyallah Mansur, Chairman of the Presidium of the AWG Nur Ikhwan Abadi, and a direct report from the AWG Bureau of Palestine in the Gaza Strip by Bilal Anbar.

“We say Jazakumullah Khairan to all the brothers and sisters who are willing to attend to fulfill the call of Imaamul Muslimin,” said Nur Ikhwan Abadi in his remarks.

He said, this event was held to see preparedness in defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, “Hopefully Allah will be pleased with our steps,” he said.

“For the Palestinian people, we congratulate all the Palestinian people who have fought to defend the waqf land of Muslims in Palestine,” said Nur Ikhwan.

This event was held in order to support and voice defense of Palestine, especially Gaza which is being attacked by Zionist Israel.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since the first day of the aggression, on Tuesday at least 33 Palestinians including women, children and the elderly were killed, and 150 others were injured. A number of victims were also taken and treated at the Indonesian Hospital.

Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad agreed to a truce that is scheduled to take effect Saturday at 10 pm, after five days of fighting. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)