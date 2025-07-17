Another Rinjani Accident: Dutch Hiker Falls Day After Swiss Incident

Lombok, MINA – Just one day after a Swiss climber fell on Mount Rinjani in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, a Dutch hiker has now suffered a fall on the same mountain on Thursday.

As reported by harianntb.com, the Head of the Mataram Search and Rescue (SAR) Office, Muhammad Hariyadi, stated that a female climber with the initials STVH was reported to have fallen on the Pelawangan Sembalun trail leading to Segara Anak Lake and required evacuation assistance.

“We received the report this afternoon from the Mount Rinjani National Park Agency (BTNGR),” said Muhamad Hariyadi, Head of the Mataram SAR Office on Thursday.

Following the report, a rescue team from the Kayangan SAR Post was immediately dispatched with a personnel truck, carrying mountaineering, communication, medical, and other supporting equipment.

Also Read: Indonesia Rejects Transhipment in US Trade Deal

Given the difficult terrain and location, Mataram SAR coordinated with SGI Air Bali.

“Coordination was carried out with SGI Air Bali and the Head of the Denpasar SAR Office for the deployment of a helicopter to speed up the evacuation process,” he explained.

It was reported that the SGI Air Bali helicopter took off from Bali towards the incident site on Mount Rinjani at 3:45 PM WITA.

“All Mataram SAR teams and relevant parties are currently making maximum efforts to safely evacuate the victim. Further developments regarding this operation will continue to be provided,” he concluded. [Shibgho]

Also Read: Indonesian Constitutional Court Rejects Challenge to Ministers Holding Party Positions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)