Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Another Palestinian Journalist Killed by Israeli Army in Gaza Strip

sajadi Editor : Widi - Monday, 15 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB

Monday, 15 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB

Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday in the Gaza Strip, medical sources told Anadolu Agency.

Mohammad al-Kuwaifi was among two people who lost their lives when Israeli warplanes struck a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians on the roof of a house in the al-Nasr neighborhood of western Gaza City.

According to Gaza’s media-office/">Government Media Office, the death of al-Kuwaifi raised the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 249.

The Israeli occupation army has continued its devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The ongoing military campaign has ravaged the enclave, which is now facing famine.[]

Also Read: Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us