Anies Baswedan: Law Should Be a Shield for All

3 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan responded to the release of Tom Lembong from Cipinang Detention Center, East Jakarta on Friday night, stressing that law must protect every Indonesian citizen.

“Law in this republic must serve as a shield for all, not a tool of oppression. It should bring calm, not fear,” Anies wrote on his Facebook page.

He warned that justice should not be limited to those who are popular or well-connected. “This country is too big to leave justice only for the famous, those with networks, and strong public backing,” he said.

As Tom’s close friend, Anies expressed his joy at the release and thanked the President and the House of Representatives for using their authority to end the injustice.

“With this decision, not only is the sentence overturned, but the entire case is nullified. Tom’s name is cleared, he is fully free,” Anies wrote.

However, Anies noted that the release was not the result of a courtroom verdict but an extra-judicial settlement through constitutional means. “The decision removes the case, but it does not erase the questions and concerns about a legal process that has been widely questioned from the start,” he said.

Anies also expressed appreciation to Tom’s legal team, supporters who attended every hearing, and public figures who spoke out during what he described as a dark chapter in the legal process.

“Lost time cannot be recovered, but tomorrow can still be won. We believe this experience will not weaken Tom, but make him stronger, more mature, and more determined to fight for the good of this beloved nation. Welcome home, Tom,” Anies concluded.[]

