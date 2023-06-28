An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Lampung Holds Eid Al-Adha Prayers 1444 H in Gaza Square

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Thousands of worshipers at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun, Natar, South Lampung held the Eid al-Adha prayer on Wednesday.

The congregation of the An-Nubuwwah Mosque was seen present in Gaza Square. The preacher and imam of the Eid al-Adha prayer were led directly by Imaam Yakhshallah Mansur.

The Eid al-Adha prayer starts at 07.00 WIB, then continues with the Eid al-Adha sermon. In the sermon, Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized the virtues of Eid al-Adha.

“Eid al-Adha is one of the main and special times in Islam,” said Imaam.

According to him, the virtues of Eid al-Adha are contained in the Quran which reads “wal fajri walayaalin ashr” which means, by the time of dawn and the tenth night.

“Al Hafiz Imam Ibn Kathir interpreted, what is meant by the ten nights is the first ten days in the month of Zulhijjah. This is based on the words of Rasulullah Shalallahu alaihi wasallam which means, there are no days when the good deeds done in it are more loved by Allah than these ten days (Zulhijjah),” he explained.

“The Companions asked: is this also jihad fi sabilillah? He replied: no, except for someone who went out to carry out jihad with himself and his wealth and he did not return from it at all, “he added.

Apart from discussing the virtues of Eid al-Adha, Imaam also touched on the issue of the unity and liberation of the Aqsa Mosque. According to him, Muslims will one day liberate the Aqsa Mosque.

“In the past, the Aqsa Mosque was controlled by Christians, then Salahuddin Al Ayyubi released it. Now, God willing, Muslims will unite to liberate the Aqsa Mosque from the clutches of the Zionists,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)