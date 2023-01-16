An Israeli Soldier Killed By Grenade Explosion

West Bank, MINA – An Israeli soldier was reportedly killed at a military base in the Jordan Valley, the occupied West Bank after an accidental grenade explosion.

As quoted from Al Jazeera on Monday, three Israeli soldiers were also reported to have been injured in the incident, with one said to be in a serious condition.

The explosion occurred at the Kfir Brigade training ground, which is located near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ro’i.

The Israeli military said police would investigate the incident and present their conclusions to military prosecutors.

Earlier, an Israeli soldier was also reportedly killed by another soldier’s weapon accidentally at Anatot Base near occupied East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the Israeli military reported six deaths from training accidents.

The incidents come as Israeli forces continue their near daily raids in the occupied West Bank, which have led to dozens of killings and hundreds of arrests of Palestinians over the past year.

A total of 13 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in incidents in the occupied West Bank since early 2022. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)