An Israeli Settler Shot Dead in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – An Israeli settler was shot and later died from his wounds as a result of an attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to local Israeli media as quoted from Middle East Monitor.

Israeli Army Radio said the attack took place near the illegal settlement of Hermesh near the occupied Palestinian city of Tulkarm.

The source did not give his name but said the victim was in his thirties. Israeli troops then launched a manhunt for the assailant.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack. The Israeli ambulance service said a helicopter had arrived at the scene to transfer the injured settler to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank in recent months, amid repeated Israeli raids on Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, some 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is viewed as Occupied Territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements in the territory illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)