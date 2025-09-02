Amnesty Urges Israel to Allow Global Flotilla Delivering Aid to Gaza

Barcelona, MINA – Amnesty International on Monday urged Israel to allow the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international humanitarian aid convoy, to safely reach Gaza. The UK-based rights group warned that any attempt to obstruct the mission would constitute an attack on humanitarian principles and international law.

Amnesty praised the flotilla activists, drawn from nearly 50 countries, as a powerful act of solidarity with Palestinians living under l Israel’s cruel and unlawful blockade, compounded by the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israel must allow this peaceful mission to proceed safely. There is no justification for blocking life-saving aid,” Amnesty said in a statement posted on X.

The group stressed that the situation in Gaza represents one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disasters, noting Israel’s obligation to ensure civilians have access to food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

On Sunday (Aug. 31), around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries gathered in Barcelona to support the mission. The fleet of more than 20 vessels was forced to return to port on Monday due to a storm but said it would continue its journey.

Prominent international figures, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernández, and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, joined the initiative.

This marks the third attempt in recent months to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Previous aid ships were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.[]

