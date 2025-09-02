SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Amnesty Urges Israel to Allow Global Flotilla Delivering Aid to Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Barcelona, MINA – Amnesty International on Monday urged Israel to allow the Global Sumud Flotilla, an international humanitarian aid convoy, to safely reach Gaza. The UK-based rights group warned that any attempt to obstruct the mission would constitute an attack on humanitarian principles and international law.

Amnesty praised the flotilla activists, drawn from nearly 50 countries, as a powerful act of solidarity with Palestinians living under l Israel’s cruel and unlawful blockade, compounded by the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Israel must allow this peaceful mission to proceed safely. There is no justification for blocking life-saving aid,” Amnesty said in a statement posted on X.

The group stressed that the situation in Gaza represents one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian disasters, noting Israel’s obligation to ensure civilians have access to food, medicine, and other essential supplies.

Also Read: Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

On Sunday (Aug. 31), around 200 activists, politicians, and artists from 44 countries gathered in Barcelona to support the mission. The fleet of more than 20 vessels was forced to return to port on Monday due to a storm but said it would continue its journey.

Prominent international figures, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernández, and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, joined the initiative.

This marks the third attempt in recent months to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Previous aid ships were intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

 

TagAmnesty International Gaza statement 2025 Amnesty urges Israel to allow Gaza flotilla Barcelona flotilla activists 44 countries blockade on Gaza humanitarian crisis Global Sumud Flotilla Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian mission Greta Thunberg Gaza solidarity humanitarian aid to Palestinians international aid convoy to Gaza international law Israel blockade Liam Cunningham Palestine support

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Amnesty Urges Israel to Allow Global Flotilla Delivering Aid to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 11 hours ago
Europe

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Barcelona to Break Gaza Blockade

  • Sunday, 31 August 2025 - 22:57 WIB
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Defenders of Allah’s Religion to Surely Triumph

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 14:22 WIB
America

Renowned Argentine Photographer to Join Global Sumud Flotilla Mission to Gaza

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 20:39 WIB
Palestine

Thousands Join Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy at Merdeka Square, Kuala Lumpur

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 08:08 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

  • 20 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

250 Media Outlets Protest Killings of Journalists in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • 9 hours ago
Europe

Italy Ready to Host Palestinian Students Amid Ongoing Crisis

  • 5 hours ago
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 11 hours ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us