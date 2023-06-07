American Space Officially Opens at the Istiqlal Mosque Library in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The United States Embassy (US) in collaboration with Voice of Istiqlal (VolST) officially opened American Space at the Istiqlal Mosque Library on Tuesday, as an interfaith space for dialogue, education, religion, culture, social, and politics .

US Ambassador to Indonesia Sung Y. Kim and Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque Prof. Nasaruddin Umar gave the speech and cut the ribbon at the opening.

Ambassador Kim said, the new American Space owned by the US Department of State is the first to be located in a mosque.

“This initiative by the US Embassy in Jakarta and the Istiqlal Mosque will strengthen ties between the people of the United States and Indonesia,” said Ambassador Kim.

He explained, the latest American Space has increased the number of similar facilities throughout Indonesia, which currently number 12.

American Spaces programs focus on five areas, namely English teacher training and learning; educational consulting and study promotion in the United States; alumni networks, projects and activities; cultural and outreach programs; and general information about the United States.

“The American Space facility at Istiqlal is open to anyone and is a means for Muslim and non-Muslim citizens in Indonesia who are interested in having dialogue and working together,” said Ambassador Kim.

Previously, the US Embassy and the Istiqlal Mosque Management Agency signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on April 6, 2023 to strengthen this partnership.

Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar said that the American Space will be a forum for local communities to discuss global issues and values ​​that are shared between the people of Indonesia and the US.

“American Space Voice of Istiqlal is a means of strengthening relations between the United States and Indonesia,” he said.

According to Nasaruddin, the Istiqlal Mosque is ready to become a center of Islamic civilization, a national identity and a symbol of progress for Indonesian society that will promote interfaith dialogue and moderate Islam with the aim of strengthening relations between East and West.

Director of Voice of Istiqlal Rosita Tandos explained, American Space occupies a large and flexible space in the mosque library with a collection of books and access to important information sources and journals, equipped with computers, projectors and screens that can be used by the general public.

This facility can accommodate about 40 visitors to the face-to-face program.

He added that his outreach activities would focus on democracy, human rights and diversity as well as promoting education and upskilling for youth aged 18-35.

“This place will also be a means to learn the ins and outs of American values, ideas and culture, and become an information center for exchange program opportunities to the United States,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)