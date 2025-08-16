Ambassadors from Asia, Africa, Europe, and UN Delegates to Attend Pacu Jalur Festival

Riau, MINA – Ambassadors from across Asia, Africa, and Europe, along with representatives from the United Nations, are set to attend the 2025 Pacu Jalur Festival in Kuantan Singingi, Riau, scheduled for August 20–24.

Riau Tourism Office Head Roni Rakhmat said on Friday in Pekanbaru that confirmed attendees include envoys from Bangladesh and Malaysia in Southeast Asia; Rwanda, Angola, Mozambique, and Kenya from Africa; as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, and Serbia from Europe. A delegation from the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO) will also be present.

From within Indonesia, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has confirmed his attendance at the festival’s main event. Governor of Riau Abdul Wahid said President Prabowo Subianto’s attendance is still under confirmation. Several cabinet ministers are also expected to join the vice president.

“Not only national leaders, but ambassadors from 16 countries have confirmed their presence,” Abdul Wahid said after a final coordination meeting with Kuantan Singingi officials.

He added that preparations are nearly complete. “From the grandstand, opening ceremony, to the closing program, everything is on track,” he said.

The Pacu Jalur Festival, a traditional canoe race unique to Kuantan Singingi, is one of Indonesia’s leading cultural tourism attractions, drawing thousands of spectators each year.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

