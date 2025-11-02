SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ambassador’s Advisor: Palestinians Continue to Live in Suffering Due to Israeli Occupation

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

The Advisor to the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, H.E. Dayeaddin Alnamourah, receives a souvenir from the Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives, Mardani Ali Sera, during the opening of Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at the DPR RI Building in Jakarta, on Saturday (Nov 1, 2025). (Photo: BSP 2025 Committee Documentation)

Jakarta, MINA – The Advisor to the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, H.E. Dayeaddin Alnamourah, emphasized that the Palestinian people continue to live in suffering due to the ongoing occupation and military aggression by Zionist Israel.

“The Palestinian people are still suffering today. The ceasefire agreement has not yet fulfilled the sense of justice for Palestine,” Dayeaddin said in his remarks at the opening of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta on Saturday.

He stated that despite various international diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground still shows a vast imbalance between the occupying power and the oppressed people. Therefore, he continued, international support is crucial to achieving justice for the Palestinian nation.

“International support, especially from Indonesia, is very important for the Palestinian struggle,” he stressed.

Also Read: Indonesian Team Secures Second Place at 2025 Asian Arabic Debating Championship in Oman

Dayeaddin also expressed his deep appreciation to the Indonesian government, Islamic organizations, and the parliament for their continued consistency in supporting the Palestinian cause through diplomacy, humanitarian initiatives, and public solidarity.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Indonesian government, Islamic organizations, and the parliament for their steadfast support of the Palestinian people’s struggle,” he said.

The opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month, themed “United Action to Rebuild Gaza, for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine,” was attended by Mardani Ali Sera, Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives; representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Department; Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah; ambassadors from several Muslim countries; humanitarian activists; Palestinian students in Indonesia; and various inter-organizational leaders.

The event served as a moment to strengthen Indonesia’s commitment, alongside the global Muslim community, in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and full independence for the Palestinian nation.[]

Also Read: BKSAP Reaffirms the Principle of Collaboration in the Struggle to Liberate Al-Aqsa and Palestine

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAdvisor: Indonesia’s Support Is Crucial for the Palestinian Palestinian Ambassador’s People’s Struggle

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Ambassador’s Advisor: Palestinians Continue to Live in Suffering Due to Israeli Occupation

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

MUI Trains 4,000 Standardized Preachers to Promote Moderate and Inclusive Islam

  • Saturday, 1 November 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Palestine Solidarity Month 2025, Calls for Collective Humanitarian Effort to Rebuild Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Palestine Unites Muslim Ummah

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Accused of Blocking Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68,858 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

  • 11 hours ago
International

Turkish Foreign Minister Meets Hamas Political Bureau Members in Istanbul

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

VR 360° Gaza Genocide Footage Highlights Opening of Palestine Solidarity Month 2025

  • 10 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Offers to Recover Remains of Israeli Hostages Inside Gaza’s “Yellow Line”

  • 9 hours ago
Asia

Saudi Arabia Reduces Umrah Visa Validity to 30 Days

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

AWG Pekalongan Raises Indonesian and Palestinian Flags at the Summit of Mount Anjir

  • 5 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us