Ambassador’s Advisor: Palestinians Continue to Live in Suffering Due to Israeli Occupation

Jakarta, MINA – The Advisor to the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, H.E. Dayeaddin Alnamourah, emphasized that the Palestinian people continue to live in suffering due to the ongoing occupation and military aggression by Zionist Israel.

“The Palestinian people are still suffering today. The ceasefire agreement has not yet fulfilled the sense of justice for Palestine,” Dayeaddin said in his remarks at the opening of the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) at the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Building in Jakarta on Saturday.

He stated that despite various international diplomatic efforts, the situation on the ground still shows a vast imbalance between the occupying power and the oppressed people. Therefore, he continued, international support is crucial to achieving justice for the Palestinian nation.

“International support, especially from Indonesia, is very important for the Palestinian struggle,” he stressed.

Dayeaddin also expressed his deep appreciation to the Indonesian government, Islamic organizations, and the parliament for their continued consistency in supporting the Palestinian cause through diplomacy, humanitarian initiatives, and public solidarity.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the Indonesian government, Islamic organizations, and the parliament for their steadfast support of the Palestinian people’s struggle,” he said.

The opening ceremony of Palestine Solidarity Month, themed “United Action to Rebuild Gaza, for the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Independence of Palestine,” was attended by Mardani Ali Sera, Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Agency (BKSAP) of the Indonesian House of Representatives; representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, Chairman of the MUI’s Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Department; Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Chairman of Wahdah Islamiyah; ambassadors from several Muslim countries; humanitarian activists; Palestinian students in Indonesia; and various inter-organizational leaders.

The event served as a moment to strengthen Indonesia’s commitment, alongside the global Muslim community, in the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and full independence for the Palestinian nation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)