Ambassador: Morocco’s Support for Palestine Never Changed

Jakarta, MINA – Moroccan Ambassador to Indonesia Ouadia Benabdellah emphasized that the commitment of the kingdom and the Moroccan nation to support the struggle for Palestinian independence will never change.

According to him, the Palestinian issue is still a top priority for the foreign policy of the Kingdom of Morocco until this day.

“Not only the kingdom, but the nation and people of Morocco continue to fully support the struggle of the Palestinian people for self-determination and to become a sovereign and independent Palestinian state,” Ambassador Benabdellah said while receiving an audience meeting with the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) at the Moroccan Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday.

The AWG delegation led by the AWG Presidium, M Anshorullah together with Acting AWG Presidium Nurhadis AWG Secretary General Yusuf Maulana, Chair of the Maemunah Center (Mae_C) Onny Firyanti, and other AWG central administrators, namely Taufiqurrahman, Rana Setiawan, and Irfan Hizbullah.

In the audience, M Anshorullah conveyed the important role of the Al-Quds Committee of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC), under the leadership of the King of Morocco Mohamed VI, in fighting various detrimental actions and policies implemented by the Israeli occupation authorities at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al City -Quds (Jerusalem), Palestine to change the character and legal status of the city and its demographic, cultural, and historical composition.

Anshorullah also conveyed the Palestine Solidarity Month (BSP) program which is routinely held every year which was held for the first time in 2021.

This annual agenda aims as an effort to support the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence from Israeli occupation and in the context of liberating the Al Aqsa Mosque.

On this occasion, Ambassador Ouadia said that the support of the Moroccan people has been carried out for a long time and continues to be carried out until now.

“Morocco is one of the countries with the greatest assistance to Palestine. Even officially, the kingdom sets the presentation of the income of companies in the kingdom to support Palestine. It is regularly and routinely distributed,” he explained.

In addition, the presence of the OIC’s Al-Quds Committee led by the King of Morocco Mohamed VI has launched various assistance programs for Al-Quds City, such as assistance advocating housing ownership for indigenous Palestinians in Al-Quds, supporting Palestinian family education there, and various programs and other Palestinian support initiatives.

Regarding normalization with Israel, the Moroccan Ambassador emphasized that even though there are diplomatic relations with Israel, it will not change Morocco’s commitment to Palestinian independence.

“Regarding normalization with Israel, the Moroccan kingdom is not doing it based on political interests. But more on seeking peace in Palestine. The Kingdom believes that peace in Palestine can only be achieved through peace dialogue,” he said.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel at the end of 2020. Morocco follows the steps of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan which earlier normalized relations with Israel through the Abraham Accords agreement.

“This diplomatic relationship takes place against a long historical and cultural background. We do not deny that there are 150,000 Jews of Moroccan origin in Israel and around 30,000 Jews in Morocco are protected by the kingdom,” added Ambassador Benabdellah.

The audience meeting was closed with an exchange of souvenirs by the Moroccan Ambassador and the AWG central leadership delegation. (T/RE1)

