Ambassador: Indonesia is A Strategic Partner of Saudi Arabia

Jakarta, MINA – The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia Faisal bin Abdullah al-Amudi said that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia is getting closer and progressing to achieve the interests of the two countries.

“Indonesia is a strategic partner of Saudi Arabia, both countries are members of the G20, of course increasing economic cooperation is the main focus,” Ambassador Faisal said at the Joint Iftar event with the Saudi Arabian Embassy, ​​in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Ambassador Faisal emphasized that increasing cooperation with Indonesia is part of Saudi Arabia’s big agenda according to the 2030 vision, in which Saudi Arabia aims to become a strong and influential country in the region.

“I, as the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Indonesia, will ensure that economic relations, tourism will reach record highs in the future,” said Ambassador Faisal.

In addition to highlighting the collaboration between the two countries, Ambassador Faisal expressed his pleasure in carrying out the first Ramadan fasting in Indonesia.

“I am happy to observe fasting in Indonesia, hear the call to prayer everywhere and the nuances of Islam are so strong,” he said.

The Joint Iftar event was also attended by state officials such as: Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Menparekraf Sandiaga Uno, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Hidayat Nur Wahid, former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, Ustadz Bachtiar Nasir, Ustadz Yusuf Mansur, Director General of Islamic Community Guidance, Kamaruddin Amin and the Heads of Islamic Organizations in Indonesia. (T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)