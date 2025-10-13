All Gaza Flotilla Activists Freed from Israeli Detention

Tel Aviv, MINA — All foreign activists detained by Israel from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been released, according to a statement Sunday from the Adalah Legal Center, Anadolu Agency reported.

“All participants in the Thousands Madleens Flotilla and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Conscience Mission have been released from unlawful Israeli detention, and most have now been deported. No participant remains in Israel’s custody,” the center said.

Dozens of activists were deported through Jordan early Sunday, while the final freed individuals were identified as Huwaida Arraf and Zohar Regev, both dual Israeli citizens who had been held on alleged “criminal charges” but were later released without indictment.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that 45 activists had entered the country through the King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge crossing, in coordination with several embassies to assist their repatriation. The activists include nationals of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the United States, and Canada.

Israeli naval forces intercepted the nine-boat Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) convoy on Oct. 8, which sought to break Israel’s ongoing blockade on Gaza, detaining around 150 activists. Israel, as the occupying power, has repeatedly targeted Gaza-bound humanitarian ships, seizing their aid cargo and deporting activists.

Since October 2023, more than 67,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza, rendering the enclave nearly uninhabitable. The first phase of a ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under a plan brokered by US President Donald Trump to end the two-year Israeli war on Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

