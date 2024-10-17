Algeria, France, UK Call for Urgent UN Meeting to Discuss Gaza

London, MINA – Britain’s foreign secretary David Lammy said that London, along with France and Algeria, had called an urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

David Lammy said in a statement Israel must ensure civilians were protected and routes were open to allow life-saving aid through. MEMO reported on Wednesday.

“The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the United Nations reporting that barely any food has entered in the last two weeks,” Lammy added.

Israel has imposed a complete blockade on northern Gaza for the last two weeks, banning the entry of food, water, and fuel.

Medics have warned that patients on life support machines will die as vital medical support will cease to operate once the fuel runs out. (T/RS2/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)