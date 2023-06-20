Al-Quds Brigades Release Footage of Israeli Armored Vehicles Bombed

Israeli armored vehicle blown up by Al-Quds Brigade - Jenin Battalion in the battle of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. (Image: Social Media)

Jenin, MINA – Palestine Al-Quds Brigade Jenin Battalion on Tuesday published new footage of the bombing of Israeli infantry fighting vehicles in Operation Fury of the Free on Monda.

Al-Quds Brigades held a press conference, displaying the wreckage of an Israeli occupation vehicle hit by a self-made Tamer IED.

The resistance group also revealed that it carried out several operations against the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), which inflicted significant damage on the occupying forces, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion said its fighters opened fire on IOF during a raid on the camp and detonated a number of explosive devices targeting several military vehicles.

A statement issued by the Al-Quds Brigade announcing, launched Operation Fury of the Free in response to the occupation forces’ aggression and incursion into the city of Jenin, affirming its continued struggle against the occupying forces.

“Soldiers are still trying to retrieve the vehicle that fell into the ambush,” the statement said.

IOF’s efforts to rescue its soldiers lasted for more than an hour, said an Israeli military source on condition of anonymity.

“The vehicle that was hit was built to withstand IEDs and shots, therefore they are checking whether the IED that caused this damage was locally produced or smuggled in,” the source added.

“The IED destroyed the back of the vehicle, and as the soldiers got out, [Palestinian freedom fighters] started shooting at them,” he added. “We are not talking about a single case right now, because we saw a sharp increase in the range of explosive devices used against Israeli forces in the last month.”

The Jenin Battalion stated that there were more surprises in store. They warned the occupying forces against continuing their aggression against innocent people’s homes and targeting civilians. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)