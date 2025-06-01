Al-Quds Ambassador: Palestine is the Land of the Prophets as Muslims, Not as Jews

Bogor, MINA – Ali Farkhan Tsani, Al-Quds Ambassador and senior journalist, emphasized that Palestine is historically the land of the prophets who followed Islam, not Judaism.

“From Prophet Adam to Ibrahim, Ishaq, Ya’qub, Dawud, Sulaiman, and Isa, each one preached monotheism and lived as Muslims,” Ali stated during a seminar on Al-Quds and Palestine for Muslim women, hosted by Maemuna Center Indonesia in Bogor on Saturday.

“None of them were Jewish. Judaism, as a religion, came much later. It’s false to claim these prophets as part of Jewish tradition.”

He criticized global narratives that distort religious and historical facts, often framing ancient prophets within a Jewish identity.

“This distortion is part of a larger agenda to legitimize the Zionist occupation of Palestine,” he said. “Muslims need to reclaim and protect their history.”

Ali, a graduate of Al-Quds International Foundation in Yemen, explained that studying Al-Aqsa means exploring the Qur’an, Hadith, Islamic history, and international politics.

He also highlighted key moments in the colonization of Palestine, such as the 1917 Balfour Declaration, and UN Resolution 181 (1947) that split Palestine unfairly between Jews and Arabs.

“How can colonial settlers have more rights than the indigenous people of Palestine?” How can the UN propose a two-state solution when it was the one that initiated the division?” he questioned. “Israel was granted UN membership in 1949, just a year after declaring statehood. Meanwhile, Palestine has never been fully recognized as a sovereign state, even after declaring independence in 1988.”

Ali condemned the continued aggression of Gaza and the international community’s failure to stop it. He also criticized Middle Eastern leaders who normalize relations with Israel while remaining silent on the genocide in Gaza.

“Despite this, we hold on to the promise in the Qur’an, victory will come to the believers. We must build unity, perseverance, deepen our understanding of Al-Aqsa and Palestine, and actively spread information through social media.”

The event was part of Maemuna Center Indonesia’s efforts under the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) to support women’s leadership in the Palestinian cause. Currently, Maemuna Center Indonesia is spearheading the construction of a Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza, once humanitarian access is allowed.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

