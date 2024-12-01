Al-Qassam Releases a Video of Israeli-American Prisoner in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli-American prisoner, Idan Alexander, sharing details of his detention and delivering a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Alexander said he had been detained for more than 420 days and expressed frustration over his situation, criticizing Netanyahu for neglecting the protection of Israeli citizens and soldiers.

“The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers, but you neglected us,” the prisoner said.

In the recording, Alexander describes living in constant fear and recounts threats from guards about what would happen if Israeli forces attempted a rescue.

“The fear is at its peak and we die thousands of times every day,” he said.

Alexander urged Israelis to demonstrate daily and pressure the government to release the prisoners, saying, “Fear and isolation are killing us. (…) It is time to end this nightmare.”

Addressing President-elect Trump in English, Alexander called for decisive action to negotiate his release, saying, “I have always believed in the power of the United States, and now I am sending my message: Please, use your full influence and power to negotiate our freedom.”

“Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain from within grows every day,” he said. He also criticized the policies of the previous US administration, highlighting the impact of military aid to Israel and the blockade of Gaza, which is “killing” and “starving” prisoners.

The recording shows Alexander in a visibly distressed state, adding urgency to his plea for a resolution. (T/RE1/P2)

