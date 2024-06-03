Al-Qassam Fighters Destroy Two Zionist Bulldozers

The D9 bulldozer was successfully neutralized by combat troops with two tandem bullets on Jalan Salah al-Din Gate, Rafah, South of the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Quds Press)

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that they succeeded in ambushing two Zionist military bulldozers (D9) in Fah City, Sunday.

The D9 bulldozer was successfully neutralized by combat troops with two tandem bullets on Jalan Salah al-Din Gate, Rafah, South of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, also released a statement that they had attacked, bombed soldiers and occupying vehicles.

Quds Press reported that the Jerusalem Brigade announced that they bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles with mortars that penetrated the Brahma area, west of the Yabna camp in the city of Rafah.

The number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed since October 7 has risen to around 644.

Also Read: Egypt Wants 350 Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Every Day

For 240 consecutive days, the Israeli occupation army continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support.

Occupying planes continue to bomb around hospitals, buildings, towers and houses of Palestinian civilians, and destroy them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)