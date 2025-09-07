Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Three Israeli Merkava Tanks in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said its fighters destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood on Saturday.

The group reported the strike occurred near Salahuddin Mosque and the al-Zaytoun Clinic, south of Gaza City, according to Quds Press.

Al-Qassam also claimed a separate attack the same day on Israeli troops and vehicles north of Khan Younis, saying mortar shells were fired at soldiers near al-Muhandis Hall in al-Satar al-Gharbi.

The Brigades said resistance fighters have staged ambushes that have killed and wounded Israeli troops, destroyed or disabled hundreds of vehicles, and launched rockets at Israeli towns and settlements.

Palestinian factions continue to resist as Israeli forces expand ground operations and intensify the siege across the Gaza Strip.[]

