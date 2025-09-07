SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Three Israeli Merkava Tanks in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said its fighters destroyed three Israeli Merkava tanks in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood on Saturday.

The group reported the strike occurred near Salahuddin Mosque and the al-Zaytoun Clinic, south of Gaza City, according to Quds Press.

Al-Qassam also claimed a separate attack the same day on Israeli troops and vehicles north of Khan Younis, saying mortar shells were fired at soldiers near al-Muhandis Hall in al-Satar al-Gharbi.

The Brigades said resistance fighters have staged ambushes that have killed and wounded Israeli troops, destroyed or disabled hundreds of vehicles, and launched rockets at Israeli towns and settlements.

Also Read: Ireland Protests: Thousands Call for Boycott of Israeli Goods

Palestinian factions continue to resist as Israeli forces expand ground operations and intensify the siege across the Gaza Strip.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

Also Read: Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

TagAl-Qassam Brigades Gaza 2025 Gaza resistance Zeitoun neighborhood Gaza siege ground operations Gaza war resistance updates Hamas attacks Israeli troops Hamas destroys Merkava tanks Israeli Merkava tank destroyed Gaza Khan Younis clashes Al-Qassam Palestinian factions vs Israeli forces Salahuddin Mosque Gaza fighting

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades Destroy Three Israeli Merkava Tanks in Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Indonesia

House of Representatives Member Urges National Nutrition Agency to Verify Safety of Free Lunch Trays

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 10:04 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 10 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us