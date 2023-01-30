Al-Qassam Brigades Control Israeli Drones

Gaza City, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, announced its control of Israeli drones.

In a military statement received by Quds Press on Sunday, Al-Qassam indicated that its engineers took control of the drone on Friday.

Special personnel can control the drone and obtain “sensitive information about enemy troops.”

Al-Qassam Brigades uncovered the Secret Cyber ​​Unit which was established to work against the Israeli occupation eight years ago.

The unit was launched after the end of the Battle of the Storms in 2014, consisting of a group of engineers and information technology (IT) programmers in the field of cyber warfare.

They work to support resistance projects, and to anticipate Israel’s war plans in the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)