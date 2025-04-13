SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Capture of Israeli Force in Rafah

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

14 Views

Al-Qassam Brigades, Palestinian Resistance kill Israeli Soldiers in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, announced on Sunday that their fighters had captured an Israeli force operating in the eastern sector of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In an official statement, the Brigades said they detonated a house wired with explosives in the Abu al-Rus area, targeting a special Israeli infiltration unit.

The explosion, according to the group, resulted in several Israeli soldiers being killed or wounded.

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated a rigged house targeting a special Zionist force that infiltrated the Abu al-Rus area east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, leaving them killed and wounded,” the statement read.

Also Read: Red Crescent Paramedic Detained by Israeli Forces in Gaza

Simultaneously, air raid sirens blared across nearly 300 cities and towns in Israel, including major cities like Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Bir Al-Saba (Be’er Sheva), prompting residents to rush to shelters amid escalating tensions.

Israeli media confirmed that two missiles were launched from Yemen toward Israel. Although interception efforts were initiated, the Israeli military has not provided clear information on whether the missiles were successfully neutralized. Officials are continuing to analyze the situation.

Loud explosions were reported in the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas, though no casualties were immediately confirmed.

Ben Gurion International Airport, Israel’s primary international airport, was briefly shut down to all departures and arrivals due to the heightened alert.

Also Read: Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza Baptist Hospital

Meanwhile, Al-Jazeera reported that debris from intercepted missiles had fallen near Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: At Least 14 Palestinians Martyred in Latest Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza

