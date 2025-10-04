SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Rubble Evacuation: Total of 16 Bodies Evacuated

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Evacuation of victims from the rubble of the Al-Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo. (PHOTO: Surabaya SAR Doc.)

Sidoarjo, MINA – The joint evacuation team for the victims of the tragic Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School (Ponpes) in Sidoarjo has evacuated one additional body, bringing the total confirmed death toll to 16 people.

On the sixth day of the search, up until 5:28 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB), the Search and Rescue (SAR) Team found two bodies in Sector A2, near the ablution area of the mushola (prayer room) at Ponpes Al Khoziny Sidoarjo.

“We previously found one body at 2:35 PM, and the latest discovery was made at 5:28 PM. For now, we have located two bodies in Sector A2,” stated Nanang Sigit, Head of the Surabaya SAR Office.

Nanang reported that, as of the latest update on the sixth day, there are still 47 students whose whereabouts remain unknown. He assured that the evacuation team is working at maximum capacity.

Also Read: Indonesia Suspends TikTok’s Operating License Over Incomplete Data

“The evacuation process is ongoing. Personnel in the field are working effectively and efficiently. We ask for the public’s support and prayers,” he explained.

The tragedy at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Buduran, Sidoarjo, has now entered its sixth day, which is Saturday, October 4, 2025. The most recent data indicates that the collapse of the mosque building at Ponpes Al Khoziny has claimed the lives of 14 people. A total of 103 students have been rescued, while 48 students are still missing.

The Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Lieutenant General TNI Suharyanto, announced that on the sixth day of the search, heavy equipment had been brought to the rubble site. Additionally, evacuation officers are mapping out points where victims are believed to be located.

“(Today), heavy equipment has entered the collapse site, so we hope to find many more victims,” Suharyanto said. []

Also Read: Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

BNPB

Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Rubble Evacuation: Total of 16 Bodies Evacuated

Login/Register

News Channel

About Us