Al Ittihadiyah Central Council Period 2022-2027 Officially Inaugurated

Jakarta, MINA – The Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the Islamic mass organization Al Ittihadiyah for the 2022-2027 period was officially inaugurated at the Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta on Saturday.

In the inauguration themed ‘Glue the People Collaborating Towards the Advancement of the Nation’, K.H. Ir. Nurruzzaman was sworn in as Chairman, and Dr. Ir. H. Mangesti Waluyo Sedjati, M.M. as Secretary General.

Other administrators include the Chairman of the Syuro Council held by Prof. Dr. K.H. Imam Suprayogo, and Chairman of the Council of Experts Prof. Dr. Ir. H. Muladno, MSA., IPU.

Nurruzzaman in his speech conveyed the three pillars that his organization would implement, namely the Da’wah and Social Pillars, the Cadreization and Education Pillars, and the Economic Independence Pillars.

“We want to continue to improve preaching that is rahmatan lil ‘alamin, that is soothing, that provides solutions,” said Nuruzzaman, who is also the Chairperson of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Economic Empowerment Commission (KPEU).

“Non-Muslims also feel the Islamic preaching which is full of grace, Rahmatan lil ‘alamin,” said Nuruzzaman, who replaced the previous chairman, K.H. Lukmanul Hakim, who is now Special Staff to the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia K.H. Ma’ruf Amin.

Responding to differences, he said the importance of respecting differences, not to erase differences.

Talking about the Pillars of Cadreization and Education, he said, it is important to cadre generations of Arrahmans, generations of worshipers who fear Allah, but are brave in facing evil.

In terms of Economic Independence, he said the importance of empowering the people’s economy, providing solutions, and an economy that provides benefits to the widest possible community. So it is hoped that food sovereignty will grow, from upstream to downstream.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive, Berry Kurniawan, S.H. in his speech stressed that Al Ittihadiyah would continue to strive to be at the forefront of community issues.

So, he continued, this inauguration carries the motto “FEED the Nation”. FEED is Food, Energy, Environment, and Dignity.

Al Ittihadiyah is an Islamic mass organization engaged in the fields of education, da’wah, and social affairs, founded in North Sumatra, January 27, 1935. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)