Al-Fatah Tabligh Akbar 1444 H Presents Garbage Alms Movement

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival 1444H Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi presents the Garbage Alms Movement initiated by Hariyanto, a resident of Pasirangin, Cileungsi District, Bogor Regency, West Java.

The father of four said that he came up with the idea of ​​the garbage alms movement, starting from the amount of garbage scattered around his neighborhood.

“From this concern, we need to instill public awareness of the benefits of plastic waste and others. We started to initiate a movement program by utilizing waste. That’s where the term Garbage Alms Movement came from,” said Haryanto to MINA on Wednesday.

“The Garbage Alms Movement presented at this year’s Tabligh Akbar, is to instill concern for the congregation about the cleanliness of the environment at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School,” said Haryanto, Environmental Practitioner of Pasirangin Village.

Haryanto said “Now we are running out of trash baskets to place at various points in the Pasirangin Village environment,”

“So the team created the QR code program as a practical technology for donations, which is commonly used by people in the all-digital era,” he saiwz

d.

Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban Festival

1444 H, which peaks on Saturday-Sunday, 18-19 March 2023, is an open recitation that is routinely held every year, at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Complex, Cileungsi, by presenting speakers from elements of scholars and scholars Muslims according to the main theme.

The target participants are around 10-15 thousand Muslims and Muslims from various regions in Indonesia, especially Java, Kalimantan, Eastern Indonesia, and overseas. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)