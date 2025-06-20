Al-Fatah Lampung Announces 61% of Graduates Accepted into Universities

South Lampung, MINA – Pesantren Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun in Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung, has announced a significant achievement for its 2025 graduating class: 101 out of 165 students, approximately 61%, have been accepted into various state universities (PTN), state Islamic religious universities (PTKIN), and private higher education institutions.

Misbahuddin Nur, the Head of Madrasah Aliyah Al-Fatah Lampung, expressed deep gratitude for his students’ unwavering commitment to pursuing higher education, whether through academic achievements or entrance exams.

“We hope these alumni can gain as much knowledge and benefit as possible from their university studies, enabling them to be even more beneficial to society,” he told MINA on Thursday.

Several accepted students shared their appreciation for their alma mater, crediting their pesantren education as a vital foundation for their university journey. They intend to carry the lessons learned during their time at the boarding school as essential preparation for their studies.

Ananda Syakiraa Raudhoh Mustofa, from Bandar Lampung, who was accepted into the Islamic Accounting program at UIN Raden Intan Lampung, shared her aspirations. “My dream is beginning to materialize. I want to play a role in the Islamic economic world. Not just an economic expert, but I want to serve the Ummah through an ethical and fair financial system.”

When asked about the values gained from her time at Pesantren Al-Fatah, she highlighted learning independence, discipline, and resilience. “The habit of waking before Shubuh and living a disciplined life – all of it is so beneficial now,” said Syakiraa.

Another graduate, Azzah Aliyyah Mubaarokah from Pagaralam, South Sumatra, accepted into Tasawuf and Psychotherapy at UIN Sunan Gunung Djati, Bandung, views her university journey as a field for da’wah. “Through my studies, I will strive to apply my knowledge, maintain my identity as a santri, and contribute to the Ummah with the skills I will acquire,” stated the aspiring psychiatrist. She emphasized that pesantren values such as discipline, independence, good manners (adab), character (akhlak), and a strong spirit of learning will be crucial in her university life.

Hanin Kamilah from Baturaja, South Sumatra, who was accepted into Chemical Engineering at the Sumatra Institute of Technology (Itera), sees university as an opportunity for personal growth and development. “I can discover my true passion and interests during university, and build a broad network and useful connections,” said Hanin.

She noted that her active involvement in journalism extracurriculars at the pesantren instilled discipline, especially time management. “So, in university, we’ll already be accustomed to completing tasks on time, not procrastinating,” she added. Hanin also feels prepared for independence, having lived away from her parents, which will make adapting to university life easier.

Tantowi Yahya from Singkawang, West Kalimantan, expressed gratitude for his acceptance into International Business Management at the Singkawang International Institute of Science and Business. His chosen field aligns with his aspiration to become a successful Muslim entrepreneur who contributes to the liberation of Al-Aqsa and Palestine. “Keep striving to be a beneficial human being for others,” he urged, hoping to expand his network and improve his mindset during his studies.

Pesantren Islam Shuffah Hizbullah and Madrasah Al-Fatah, as it is fully known, spans approximately 100 hectares in Kampung Al-Muhajirun, Negararatu Village, Natar District, South Lampung Province, approximately 7 km from Raden Intan Airport. Established in 1976 with its madrasah program beginning in 1993-1994, the institution consistently produces alumni who are accepted into various renowned universities each year.

Its alumni currently include doctors, masters, and bachelors from diverse fields, ranging from Islamic religious studies, Arabic language, police, TNI (Indonesian National Armed Forces), to medicine, engineering, IT, accounting, and communication. The pesantren’s mission is to foster a Quranic generation that inherits the legacy of the Prophets’ message.

This mission is realized by equipping the youth with knowledge to understand sharia Islam, enhancing their international communication skills (Arabic and English), and providing foundational knowledge in science and technology based on Tauhid to Allah, so they can optimize their function as khalifah on Earth. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

