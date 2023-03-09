Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Lampung Hold Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival 1444 H

Flyer calling for the Tabligh Akbar & Sya'ban Festival 1444 H which will be held at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and the Al-Fatah Madrasa, AL-Muhajirun, Negararatu, Natar, South Lampung. (Photo: Tablighi Akbar Committee)

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasa Lampung holds a Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban 1444 H Festival throughout Sumatra on Wednesday to Sunday at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Al-Muhajirun, Negarararatu, Natar, South Lampung.

The annual event which will be held with the theme, “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan in Congregational Life Towards Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque” contains various activities such as Bazaar and UMKM Expo, Social Service, Al-Fatah Lampung Alumni Grand Reunion 1995- 2022, and the peak event is Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban 1444 H.

At its peak, the main coach of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, Imaamul Muslimin Drs. KH. Yakhsyallah Mansur, MA, Supervisor of Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, Chairman of the Central LBIPI Ust. Wahyudi KS, Professor of Accounting at UIN Raden Intan Lampung, Prof. Dr. Tulus Suryanto, MM., Akt, C.A., Expert in Islamic Economics, Dr. Rais Abdullah, Lc., MA., Vice Concellor of the University of Giomatics, Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Ismail Omar, Presidium of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG), Ust. Rustam Effendi, Historical Observer, Ust. Arief Saefullah MD, S.Pd.I., Supervisor of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, South Sumatra, Ust. Ade Jalaluddin.

Meanwhile, the online speakers are Lecturers at the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Anbar, Thai Scholar, Dr. Abdullah Abu Bakar, and Filipino Ulama, Datuk Watteu Ibrahim. As the main addressee, the Governor of Lampung, Ir. H. Arinal Djunaidi.

Chairman of the Committee, Robith Kurniawan when interviewed by MINA on Tuesday said the activity was held in order to welcome the month of Ramadan, as well as to strengthen ties between Muslims, especially in the Sumatra region.

“This activity is routinely carried out every year by us to welcome Ramadhan which also aims to realize and strengthen Muslim brotherhood as a religion that is Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin,” he said.

He explained, this year’s Tabligh Akbar Sya’ban was specifically held with an economic theme as a step so that the economy of the people, especially in Sumatra, could develop more and the people would become more independent, such as Bazaar activities and the MSME Expo which will be opened starting Wednesday together with Bakti Social as a form of introducing MSME products to the general public.

“While this Social Service activity is a dakwah bil haal related to the health of the people. So we are holding it in collaboration with the committee with the Al-Fatah Medical Center (AMT), the District Health Center, as well as various specialist doctors who can help provide free services to the people during this event,” explained Robith.

Apart from that, continued Robith, to make it easier for the community to get treatment, especially in Negararatu Village, during the Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival series the groundbreaking of the Al-Fatah Clinic Building was also held on Friday located in Dwi Darma Hamlet, Negararatu Village was initiated by AMT and the Al-Fatah Lampung Alumni Family Association (IKA) which will later be used by the community to receive various health services.

“The candidate for the Al-Fatah Clinic Building will be carried out by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur as the Main Trustee of the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, and the financing for the construction of this building will come from donations or the Al-Fatah Alumni, who are indeed one of the The series of reunions that will be held on Saturday is socialization on the construction of the clinic. However, we will also accept donations from the general public,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)