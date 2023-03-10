Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School to Hold Tabligh Akbar and Sya’ban Festival 1444 H

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School and Al-Fatah Madrasa Bogor will hold a Tabligh Akbar and the Sya’ban 1444 H Festival on Wednesday-Sunday (15-19/3) at the At-Takwa Mosque, Pasirangin, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, West Java.

This annual event will be held with the theme, “Building the Ummah’s Economy with the Spirit of Ramadan in Congregational Life Towards Liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque”. It contains various activities such as Bazaar and Expo, Social Service, Blood Donation, Book Review and the top event is Tabligh Akbar Sha’ban 1444 H.

The Committee Chairman Muqorrobin MQ told MINA, the activity was held in order to welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan, as well as to strengthen ties between Muslims.

“This routine activity every year is to welcome Ramadhan which also aims to realize and strengthen Muslim brotherhood as a religion that is Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin,” said Robin.

“This Tabligh Akbar is a means of friendship between Muslims from various regions and even the world and also as an effort to support the people to be able to worship according to sharia guidelines,” said Robin.

The Sha’ban Bazaar will be held from Wednesday-Sunday March 15-19, will present a low-cost market selling household products from the local community, and free Thibbun Nabawi medical treatment (cupping, acupressure).

“We also invite residents who live in the Pasirangin area to attend the Tabligh Akbar. God willing, it will be attended by thousands of Muslims from various regions, we will facilitate such as consumption and accommodation,” he said.

“We also involve all components of society and Kamtibmas to create a conducive atmosphere during the event,” he said.

Will be present as the presenter of Tabligh Akbar is the Main Advisor of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Network throughout Indonesia, Imaamul Muslimin Drs. Yakhsyallah Mansur MA; Supervisor of Al-Fatah Cileungsi Islamic Boarding School, Bogor, KH. Abul Hidayat Saerodjie, Deputy Governor of West Java, Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Leader of the Entrepreneurial Taklim Council Valentino Dinsi, Lecturer at the Islamic Science University of Malaysia (USIM) Dr. Ahmed Abdul Malik, Founder of Radio Silaturohim (Rasil) Ustaz Husin Al-Atas, Prof. Dr. Syeikh Mahmud Anbar and Chair of the LBIPI Center, Ustaz Wahyudi KS. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)