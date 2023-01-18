Al-Azhar University of Indonesia Organizes Book Review of Integration of Science and Islam

Jakarta, MINA – Al-Azhar University Indonesia (UAI) held a book discussion “Integration of Science and Islam” by Prof. Dr. Ir. A.M. Saefuddin and Drs. Yuddy Ardhi, at Al-Azhar Indonesia University, Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Head of the Center for the Study of the Application of Ethics and Islamic Values ​​at Al-Azhar Indonesia University (UAI), Drs. Murni Jamal, MA, in his introductory report hopes that the review of the book can be useful for the development of scientific studies in the future.

“This book really inspires and motivates us to jointly produce Islamic studies that can be used in the life and generations of our nation in the future and contribute to the Islamic world,” he said.

The book review was held within the framework of the III National Congress of the Association of Indonesian Campus Mosques (AMKI) with the theme “Revitalization of Campus Mosques to Bond National Unity and Build a Superior Generation Towards Golden Indonesia 2045”, 9-11 March 2023 at Yarsi University, Jakarta.

The book review “Integration of Science and Islam” was held in collaboration with Al-Azhar Indonesia University (UAI) with the Islamic University of Indonesia (UII), the Association of Indonesian Campus Mosques (AMKI), as well as the Islamic Epistemology Consortium and the Cooperation Agency for Private Islamic Universities throughout Indonesia (BKS-PTIS).

Appearing as a discussant at the book review, Prof. Dr. Rd. Mulyadhi Kartanegara (Professor of Philosophy at UIN Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta), Prof. Dr. Nurhayati Djamas, M.A., M.Sc. (Head of the Center for the Study and Development of the Integration of Islamic Values ​​across Disciplines, Al-Azhar Indonesia University, Jakarta), and Prof. Dr. Dato’ Mohd Fauzan Noordin (Director of IIIT East & Southeast Asia).

Also giving remarks at the book review: Chancellor of UAI (Prof. Dr. Ir. Asep Saefuddin), Chairperson of the Indonesian Islamic Da’wah Council/DDII (Dr. Adian Husaini, M.Sc.), Chair of the Indonesian Campus Mosque Association (Prof. Dr. H. Hermawan Kresno Dipojono), and Coordinator of the Islamic Epistemology Consortium (Prof. Fathul Wahid, S.T., M.Sc., Ph.D). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)