Al-Aqsa Under Threat: Hamas Warns of Israeli Judaization Plans

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Gaza, MINA – A senior Hamas official has declared that Israel’s plans to Judaize Jerusalem and impose new restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque will not succeed.

“Al-Aqsa is a red line. We will never allow the occupation’s schemes against the mosque and Jerusalem to prevail, no matter the cost,” said Haroun Nasser al-Din, head of Hamas’s Jerusalem Affairs Office, in a statement reported by the Palestine Information Center on Saturday.

He warned that ongoing raids by Israeli forces and settlers are part of a broader campaign to assert control over the holy site.

Nasser al-Din accused Israeli authorities of intensifying efforts to bar Palestinian worshippers from entering Al-Aqsa and to enforce a new status quo through force and Judaization policies.

Also Read: Hamas Submits Positive Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

“These attacks are systematic attempts to empty Al-Aqsa of its people and seize full control,” he said.

He also praised Palestinians for their continued presence and resistance despite escalating restrictions, harassment, and arrests. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Soldiers Reveal Deep Trauma After Witnessing Genocide Victims in Gaza

