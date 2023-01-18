Al-Aqsa to Return If Muslims Read Al-Quran Properly

Bogor, MINA – Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, the supervisor of the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) said that the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine will return if Muslims read the Al-Quran properly.

He conveyed this in a webinar held by AWG, with the theme ‘The Role of the Al-Qur’an in Liberating Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine” on Tuesday night.

“The scholars say that there are five conditions for someone to be called reading the Quran correctly, first reading with tadabur, secondly reading without deviating from the rules mentioned in the Quran, namely tartil following the science of recitation, reading with results or having an impact on those who read it, the fourth reads humbly and khudu (subject to what one reads), lastly reads following what is read (permits what the Quran makes lawful, makes what the Quran prohibits and does not change the Koran from its place),” he explained,

“If we can do this, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine will definitely return to their owners,” said Imaam Yakhsyallah.

He also said that the Jews would not be willing until the Prophet Muhammad and his followers followed their millah.

“One of the manifestations of the Jews’ displeasure with the Prophet Muhammad and his followers was to establish a Zionist state in their midst, in the midst of a Muslim country. With this Zionist state people will follow them,” he said.

“Because in geopolitical science Palestine is the heart of the world, if you master it then all mankind, especially Muslims, will follow. This is what we really have to understand,” he added.

However, he emphasized that the Jews would not succeed in influencing Muslims while reading the book in truth.

This webinar also presents several other speakers; Director of Darul Qur’an Karim wa Sunnah, Gaza-Palestine Shaykh Dr. Abdurahman Jamal, Chairperson of the Abdullah bin Mas’ud Al-Qur’an College of Science of Shuffah (STISA-ABM) Ustadz Dudin Shobaruddin, MA, and Lecturer at the Malaysian Islamic University of Science (USIM) Dr. Ahmad Abdul Malik. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)